Andy Murray pulls out of Wimbledon due to injury

Andy Murray has pulled out of Wimbledon after failing to fully recover from injury, he announced on his Facebook page. The two-time Wimbledon winner had previously announced he would compete in this year's tournament. However "after lengthy discussions" with his team it was decided that "playing best of five set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process".

Murray had surgery on his hip in January and had warned he could still withdraw from Wimbledon, having only returned to competition only two weeks ago. At a press conference confirming he would compete he told reporters if he wakes up "one morning and things aren’t okay," then he will reverse his decision and drop out the competition. It appears as though that's what happened, with his confirmation of withdrawal coming on Sunday afternoon.

