- ITV Report
Andy Murray pulls out of Wimbledon due to injury
Andy Murray has pulled out of Wimbledon after failing to fully recover from injury, he announced on his Facebook page.
The two-time Wimbledon winner had previously announced he would compete in this year's tournament.
However "after lengthy discussions" with his team it was decided that "playing best of five set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process".
Murray had surgery on his hip in January and had warned he could still withdraw from Wimbledon, having only returned to competition only two weeks ago.
At a press conference confirming he would compete he told reporters if he wakes up "one morning and things aren’t okay," then he will reverse his decision and drop out the competition.
It appears as though that's what happened, with his confirmation of withdrawal coming on Sunday afternoon.
In Saturday's press conference he said: "The main priority is my health, and I have always got to have that at the front of my mind just now.
"You become a little bit more patient and understanding that if I do wake up one morning and things aren’t okay, I don’t need to go out there and kill myself for two hours on the court. I can take a day off and let things settle down and then start building from there."
Confirming his exit from Wimbledon he thanked fans for the support and announced he's now working towards competing in the US hardcourt season that begins at the end of July.
Wimbledon tweeted support for Murray and wished him "all the best with your journey back from injury".
Murray's withdrawal was announced Sunday by the All England Club ahead of tennis' flagship tournament, which begins on Monday.