Clangers creator Peter Firmin dies aged 89

Peter Firmin – the man behind childhood favourites such as The Clangers, Bagpuss, Basil Brush and Ivor The Engine – has died at the age of 89. Along with his co-creators, Mr Firmin brought joy to generations of children with his skilfully-crafted animated creations. His spokesman, who confirmed he died at his Kent home on Sunday after a short illness, said: “During a career spanning over six decades, Peter worked with great skill in a remarkably wide variety of creative disciplines as a fine artist, craftsman and author.

“Of all his work, he will probably be most fondly remembered for the characters he co-created and made.” He created the cheeky fox Basil Brush with Ivan Owen and worked with his long-time business partner Oliver Postgate on Bagpuss, The Clangers, Ivor the Engine, Noggin the Nog and Pogles Wood. Mr Firmin “devised, created, painted, drew and built the marvellous and diverse worlds” of these TV characters which still have “such magical and enduring appeal that they remain hugely popular to this day,” the spokesman added.

