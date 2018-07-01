Firefighters battle ‘aggressive’ moorland blazes as major incident declared

Six fire engines remained on scene overnight as a “rapidly developing, aggressive fire” ravaged moorland.

Two large-scale moorland fires merged on Saturday due to increasing wind speed and a major incident was declared as crews tackled the blaze.

Greater Manchester Police said fires on Winter Hill and Scout Road near Bolton have merged, with pedestrians and motorists urged to stay away from the scene.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the number of crews was reduced overnight and full firefighting operations would begin again at 4.30am.