Four injured in stabbing at Chigwell music festival

Four men were injured after a stabbing at a music festival in north-east London.

Police said three of the victims were taken to hospital to be treated for “stab and slash injuries” after the incident at Hainault Forest Country Park in Chigwell.

Revellers gathered at the park on Saturday for the Garage Nation festival.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 7.35pm on Saturday where two men, aged 22 and 26, and a third adult male were found with non life-threatening injuries.

A fourth man was treated at the scene but had left before police arrived, the force said.

All four men are believed to have been injured in a single incident, the Met added.

No arrests have been made.

More than 100 artists were due to perform across six stages on Saturday, according to a Facebook page for the music event.