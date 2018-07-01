French killer stages daring prison break using helicopter

A notorious French criminal serving 25 years for murder has staged a daring escape from a prison south of Paris using a helicopter.

A huge manhunt has begun for Redoine Faid around the French capital after he broke out of Reau Prison.

This is the second time he had escaped from a French prison, after he used explosives to blast his way out of jail on a previous occasion before recapture.

France’s justice ministry said 46-year-old Faid’s escape only took “a few minutes” and no-one was injured or taken hostage.

It said “an armed commando landed in a helicopter in the courtyard as the prisoner was in the visiting room” of the facility.

A union representative at Reau Prison, Martial Delabroye, told BFM television that “two men dressed in black, wearing balaclavas and police armbands” entered in the prison to look for Faid.

They used a grinding machine to open the door that directly leads to the visiting room, he said.