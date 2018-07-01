Girl dies after reportedly being thrown from bouncy castle – police

Officers were called to Lower Esplanade, Gorleston at about 11.15am on Sunday, Norfolk Constabulary said.

A young girl has died after reportedly being thrown from a bouncy castle, police said.

The young girl was taken to the James Paget Hospital where she died.

Brandon Lewis, Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth, tweeted: “Absolutely tragic, thoughts are with family & friends, just so sad.”

A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), local authority and police has been launched into the circumstances around the incident.