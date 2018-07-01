Girl’s death after being thrown from bouncy castle prompts call for temporary ban

A young girl has died after being thrown from a seaside bouncy castle, prompting a call for a temporary ban on the inflatables.

Lifeboat crews and nearby witnesses battled in vain to save the “seriously injured” youngster, after the incident on the beach at Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.

Robert Halfon, the Conservative MP for Harlow, Essex – where seven-year-old Summer Grant was killed when a bouncy castle blew free from its moorings in 2016 – has urged politicians to consider a temporary ban.

He tweeted: “After two horrific tragedies, Government need to look at update of regulations and inspection regime and consider a temporary ban on bouncy castles in public areas until we can be sure that they are safe.”

Mr Halfon has written to the speaker of the House of Commons requesting an urgent question on the matter on Monday.