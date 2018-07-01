Hosepipe ban remains in place across Northern Ireland

The first summer hosepipe ban to be ordered in Northern Ireland in 23 years remains in place. After a week of sunny weather and very little rain, NI Water has said it cannot treat water quickly enough to satisfy the demand. A number of homes in Lurgan, Co Armagh and Coalisland, Co Tyrone as well as some other areas – particularly those that are isolated and high lying, have experienced lower pressure and supply failures.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

On Sunday evening, NI Water said demand is still 30% higher than normal, and re-issued its appeal to the public to reduce their usage. Chief Executive Sara Venning thanked some local businesses who lent NI Water their tankers over the weekend to help their efforts to meet demand. “We would like to thank all our customers who are working with us to limit their water usage,” she said. “However, demand remains much higher than normal, particularly during peak times, so we are still struggling to get water around the system quickly enough. “By helping us, you are in fact helping yourself, as the ultimate penalty for using water unnecessarily is not a fine it is the heightened risk of widespread supply interruptions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.