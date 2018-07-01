In pictures: Britain bakes in high summer temperatures

Britain has basked in warm temperatures as the heatwave continues.

Despite fine weather up and down the country, the Met Office issued a weather warning for thunderstorms – the first such advisory since the service was introduced.

Forecasters said storms may develop and bring torrential rain, hail and lightning to places in south-west England and Wales on Sunday. The yellow warning runs from 6am to 10pm, while the heatwave is set to continue for the rest of the week.