Is Gareth Southgate bringing the waistcoat back into fashion?

Marks and Spencer believe "the Gareth Southgate effect" is bringing the waistcoat back into fashion.

The official Three Lions suit supplier since 2007 has announced that since the England boss began to don the waistcoat on the sidelines of the World Cup, sales are up 35%.

A typical fashion reaction to any World Cup is fans wearing their teams official kit, however something different has happened this year and an M&S spokesperson has put the waistcoat sales spike down to Southgate looking "smart on the sidelines".

When asked about his contribution to the fashion trend he said " I'm no David Beckham," however, if M&S claims are true, he's done something not even Golden Balls could achieve - inspiring the masses to wear waistcoats.

Here's everyone else who's tried: