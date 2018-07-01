- ITV Report
-
Is Gareth Southgate bringing the waistcoat back into fashion?
Marks and Spencer believe "the Gareth Southgate effect" is bringing the waistcoat back into fashion.
The official Three Lions suit supplier since 2007 has announced that since the England boss began to don the waistcoat on the sidelines of the World Cup, sales are up 35%.
A typical fashion reaction to any World Cup is fans wearing their teams official kit, however something different has happened this year and an M&S spokesperson has put the waistcoat sales spike down to Southgate looking "smart on the sidelines".
When asked about his contribution to the fashion trend he said " I'm no David Beckham," however, if M&S claims are true, he's done something not even Golden Balls could achieve - inspiring the masses to wear waistcoats.
Here's everyone else who's tried:
- Danny Dyer (and his on-screen character Mick Carter)
- David Beckham
- Tom Hardy
- Dave Gahan from Depeche Mode
- Ronnie O'Sullivan
Southgate told BBC's World Cup Daily Podcast: "I'm slightly concerned, because as a centre-half who took a lot of knocks to the head I'm not normally synonymous with being a fashion icon."
The full replica official suit will set fans back £265 and for an additional £25, fans can get the white and blue tie Southgate's been wearing in Russia.