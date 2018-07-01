Italian League leader: EU election to be referendum on migration

The leader of the right-wing party in Italy’s populist government has told tens of thousands of supporters he wants to turn next year’s European Parliament election into a referendum on immigration and job security.

Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini also told his League party’s annual gathering of a vision of uniting the political movements in several European countries which say they want to prevent national interests from being eclipsed by European Union agendas.

Mr Salvini said at the event held in sweltering heat in Pontida, northern Italy: “I am thinking of a League of Leagues that will put together all the free, sovereign movements.”

The League leader enjoys a rapport with French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

He said the 2019 election for the EU’s legislature should be tantamount to a “referendum between the elite, the banks, finance, immigration and job security and the Europe of the peoples and of work”.

The League has long railed against EU strictures on national spending and has expressed scepticism about whether it is worth it for Italy to remain in the eurozone.

“The happiness of the people comes first,” Mr Salvini proclaimed, drawing rousing cheers from League rank-and-file.

He asked supporters if they would “swear, yes or no, to liberate the people from this Europe”.

“Yes,” came the resounding reply from the crowd.