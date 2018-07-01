Italy’s right-wing leader wants to unite national movements across Europe

The leader of the right-wing party in Italy’s populist coalition government has said he envisions uniting efforts in several countries to ensure national interests are not eclipsed by European Union agendas.

Interior minister Matteo Salvini told tens of thousands of supporters at his League party’s annual rally in northern Italy that he wants to broaden the political movement he already transformed from a regional force into a national power.

Opinion polls indicate the League is now Italy’s most popular party.