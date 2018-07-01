Mass stabbing suspect ‘targeted three-year-old girl’s birthday party’

Nine people, including six children, have been hurt after a man launched a stabbing attack at a three-year-old girl’s birthday party in Boise, Idaho.

The birthday girl was among those injured, police chief William Bones said, while five other children aged four to 12 were injured along with three adults who came to their defence.

A 30-year-old man who was asked to leave the apartment complex where the incident took place is alleged to have returned the next day and launched the attack. He has since been arrested.

Mr Bones said some of the victims were gravely injured.

A resident of the apartment complex where the stabbing took place had allowed 30-year-old Timmy Kinner to stay there a short time, but asked him to leave on Friday because of his behaviour, police said.