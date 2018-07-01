- ITV Report
-
More hot and sunny weather on the way
Tonight:
Scattered thundery showers are likely to affect southern England and south Wales overnight. Northern Scotland and Northern Ireland will be mostly dry, albeit rather cloudy at times. Largely clear elsewhere.
Monday:
Thundery showers will gradually die out across southern England and south Wales. Northern Scotland may see patchy rain. Otherwise another dry day is expected with very warm or hot sunshine.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston has the latest forecast: