NHS app will end scramble to make GP appointments, Hunt says

An app that will mark the “death knell” of the early morning scramble to secure a GP appointment is being launched, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has announced.

Patients will be able to look at their records, order repeat prescriptions and access 111 online for urgent medical queries.

The app will also allow patients to address longer-term concerns such as setting out their end of life care and organ donation preferences.

Mr Hunt said: “The NHS app is a world-first which will put patients firmly in the driving seat and revolutionise the way we access health services.

“I want this innovation to mark the death knell of the 8am scramble for GP appointments that infuriates so many patients.

“Technology has transformed everyday life when it comes to banking, travel and shopping.

“Health matters much more to all of us, and the prize of that same digital revolution in healthcare isn’t just convenience but lives improved, extended and saved.”