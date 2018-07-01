Paramedics to be issued with body cameras to protect them from violence

Paramedics will be issued with body cameras to help protect them from violent attacks, the Health Secretary has announced. NHS staff will also be given speedier access to mental health services and physiotherapy under a support package for workers, Jeremy Hunt said. The Cabinet minister admitted staff are under “huge pressure” and have “never worked harder” as he announced the measures ahead of the 70th anniversary of the health service. More than 15% of NHS workers have suffered physical violence from patients or their families in the past year. Under a pilot scheme, 465 ambulances and their paramedics will be given cameras.

If successful, the move will be extended to all paramedics and some other parts of the health service. Over the last year, 354 prosecutions have been brought in cases involving attacks on ambulance staff, but it is believed the scale of the problem is far greater. Mr Hunt said: “Nobody should feel unsafe at work – abuse against healthcare workers goes against everything the NHS stands for. “Whilst the buck must stop with abusers, we want to do everything we can to prevent physical and verbal abuse. Issuing paramedics with body cameras will help protect them and increase prosecutions.” Nurses, doctors and other health workers joined a protest march in London on Saturday to demand more money for the health service. The Government has said it will put an extra £20 billion a year in by 2023 but critics say it is not enough to meet the growing demands on the service. Mr Hunt wants to reform working conditions to help reduce staff absence by increasing the speed they receive health care, such as access to mental health services. He said: “The NHS is consistently rated as the thing that makes us most proud to be British, but it’s not the institution or buildings that the public is so passionate about, it’s the people on the frontline that care for them in their hour of need. “Demand for NHS services has been soaring in recent years as our population has aged and increased, so staff have been under huge pressure and have never worked harder.

Jeremy Hunt said demand for NHS services has soared in recent years Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA