Boy, 11, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 14-year-old stabbed

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested under suspicion of attempted murder after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in north London.

Police said they were called to Fairbridge Road near Archway shortly before 7pm on Sunday where the teenager was found with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken by air ambulance to an east London hospital and Police say they are awaiting an update on his condition.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that "at this early stage officers retain an open mind as to motive."