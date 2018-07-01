- ITV Report
Boy, 11, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 14-year-old stabbed
An 11-year-old boy has been arrested under suspicion of attempted murder after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in north London.
Police said they were called to Fairbridge Road near Archway shortly before 7pm on Sunday where the teenager was found with multiple stab wounds.
He was taken by air ambulance to an east London hospital and Police say they are awaiting an update on his condition.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that "at this early stage officers retain an open mind as to motive."
The statement read: "At the scene a 14-year-old boy was found suffering from a number of stab wounds.
"He was taken by Air Ambulance to an east London hospital. We await an update on his condition.
"The boy's family is aware and with him at the hospital.
"Officers from the Central North Command Unit have arrested an 11-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to a north London police station where he remains at this time."
Police have appealed for anyone who saw the stabbing to contact them.