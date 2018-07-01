Queuing Wimbledon fans disappointed by Murray’s withdrawal

Tennis fans told of their disappointment at Andy Murray’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, but Federer fever reigned strong as enthusiasts camped out ahead of this year’s tournament. People pitched up their tents at Wimbledon Park on Sunday, some having spent two nights on the pavement to ensure courtside seats when Roger Federer takes to centre court on Monday for the first day of the championship fortnight. First in the queue was Darius Platt-Vowles, who slept nearby in his car on Thursday and started queuing on Friday afternoon The 24–year-old from Gloucestershire said he was surprised at Murray’s decision, taken as he continues his recovery from hip surgery, but is excited to see his number one player at centre court.

Darius Platt-Vowles from Gloucestershire is first in the queue ahead of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships Credit: John Walton/PA

“Federer pulling out would’ve have been a disaster, he said. “This isn’t a disaster for me. “I am really surprised though and I was looking forward to seeing Murray playing because I thought he was recovering well.” Renate Davies, from Oxford, said she was “really, really sad” to hear about Murray. The 62-year-old joined her friend Alex Rivers, 65, also from Oxford, as they sipped prosecco in the sun on fold-out seats near their tent. Ms Davies said: “We are so sad. I am surprised because I was really hoping his fitness would be better and that he might get to centre court.” Among the sea of tents in the so-called K-lines where the queue started this weekend many people wore RF hats to show their allegiance to the Swiss champion. Stefan Moser, from Salzburg in Austria, convinced his mother to queue and the pair managed to land the number three and four spots.

Larissa Lamb from Teddington wore a tennis hat Credit: John Walton/PA