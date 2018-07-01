Scaffolders cover eight-storey block of flats with giant England flag

A team of scaffolders shouted their support from the rooftops for England in the World Cup by covering a block of flats with a giant flag.

Steve Eason and his staff used red and white safety netting to cover staging around the eight-storey building in Hove, East Sussex.

It took about a week for the 10 men to assemble and measures 120ft by 60ft.

Mr Eason, who owns Seasons Scaffolding, said the display on Albany Towers in St Catherine’s Terrace was the perfect way to show their support for the England team who they hope will succeed in Tuesday’s game against Colombia.

He said: “We did it because it’s sunny, it’s the World Cup, we wanted to put smiles on peoples’ faces and show we are behind the boys. We’ve had so much interest, it’s been great.

“We’re hopeful for Tuesday, and beyond.

“The flag is staying up for two months, whether they stay in or not.

“If they win, there’s several bits we will add. I might even add a gold World Cup to it.”

He was even more pleased with the idea when he learned of Gareth Southgate’s links to the county, having studied at school in Crawley.

He added: “Maybe he could come to see our flag.”