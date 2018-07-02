A robot, ice cream and mice: SpaceX makes delivery to astronauts

The International Space Station has received its first robot with artificial intelligence, along with some berries, ice cream and identical brown mice. SpaceX’s capsule reached the station three days after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida. ISS astronaut Ricky Arnold used a large mechanical arm to grab the Dragon capsule as the spacecraft soared above Quebec, Canada.

The nearly 6,000lb delivery includes the round robot Cimon, pronounced Simon. Slightly bigger than a basketball, the AI robot from the German Space Agency is meant to assist German astronaut Alexander Gerst with science experiments. Cimon’s brain will constantly be updated by IBM so its intelligence — and role — keep growing. There were also genetically identical mice for a study of gut bacteria, and super-caffeinated coffee aboard the Dragon to go with the fresh blueberries and ice cream.

