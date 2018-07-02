Accused fails to appear for first day of speedboat date death trial

A web developer accused of killing his date in a speedboat accident on the Thames has failed to appear in court for his trial.

Jack Shepherd, 30, is accused of the manslaughter of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown, known as Charli.

Police had been called to reports of someone in distress near Wandsworth Bridge at around 11.45pm on December 8 2015.

Ms Brown, a business development consultant from London, died in hospital after both she and Shepherd ended up in the river.

Previously, Shepherd, of Paddington, west London, had denied Ms Brown’s manslaughter by gross negligence.

The charge alleges that on December 9 2015, he unlawfully killed Ms Brown at Butler’s Wharf, in Wandsworth.