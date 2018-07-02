Anti-abortion activists lose High Court challenge over demonstration ban

Campaigners have lost a High Court bid to challenge a council’s ban on demonstrations outside an abortion clinic in London.

Ealing Council was the first in the country to create a 100-metre protest-free “buffer zone” outside a Marie Stopes clinic in the west London borough following protests.

Alina Dulgheriu, of the Be Here For Me campaign, and Andrea Orthova, another pro-life campaigner, argued the ban was an unlawful interference with the protesters’ rights under the European Convention on Human Rights – including the right to freedom of expression.

But their case was dismissed on Monday by Mr Justice Turner, who found the ban does interfere with activists’ rights but said the council was “entitled” to conclude it was a “necessary step in a democratic society”.

The judge added: “There was substantial evidence that a very considerable number of users of the clinic reasonably felt that their privacy was being very seriously invaded at a time and place when they were most vulnerable and sensitive to uninvited attention.

“It also follows that, in this regard, I am also satisfied that the defendant (council) was entitled to conclude that the effect of the activities of the protesters was likely to make such activities unreasonable and justified the restrictions imposed.”