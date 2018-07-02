Basis of stay-put advice ‘failed half an hour after Grenfell blaze began’

One of the first firefighters into Grenfell Tower believed the basis of stay-put advice to residents “failed” barely half an hour after the fire began, an inquiry has heard. Thomas Abell was part of the North Kensington crew that was called to reports of a fourth-floor kitchen fire at 12.54am on June 14 2017. Residents were told to remain in their flats for almost two hours as an inferno engulfed the building – advice which is feared to have been fatal. Incident commander Michael Dowden previously told the inquiry into the blaze that he did not believe flames had spread internally after shooting up 19 floors in 12 minutes. But on Monday, Mr Abell said he found a flat on the fifth floor “fully involved” in the fire at around 1.28am, believing at this point compartmentation had failed. Compartmentation is a fire safety feature in high-rise blocks that should stop flames spreading beyond the flat of origin. It is the basis of the stay-put advice.

Mr Abell, who joined the London Fire Brigade in September 2011, told a hearing at Holborn Bars: “In that situation, the floor above the initial fire floor, you would maybe expect there to be a bit of smoke in there. “The sort of smoke that came out, the thick, black smoke to floor level, would indicate this is a fully involved fire in this flat, which is unusual.” He added visibility was “zero”. The firefighter did not pass the information back to the incident commander via the operational bridgehead on the second floor as he did not have a radio in his breathing apparatus. He said he was unaware whether his colleague, firefighter Wayne Archer – who had radio capabilities – managed to update anyone. It is feared that Mr Dowden did not receive crucial information about fire spread internally during the opening stages of the disaster. Mr Abell continued: “I thought maybe there would be smoke that had got in through the windows, maybe there was a little bit of fire – I didn’t expect it would be a fire in there.” Asked what he thought this meant by lead counsel Richard Millett QC, he said: “Compartmentation failed at that point, yes. “That was significant to me because my job then was try to nip this fire in the bud and put the fire in this compartment out before it spread to the sixth floor.”

