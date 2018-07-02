Beach death: Witnesses heard loud bang before trampoline apparently burst

A three-year-old girl died after she was thrown from an inflatable trampoline while at the beach with her mother. Norfolk Police said witnesses reported hearing a “loud bang” before the inflatable “apparently burst” at Gorleston-on-Sea on Sunday morning. The girl, who has not been named by police, later died in hospital.

Floral tributes left at Gorleston beach in Norfolk where a girl was fatally thrown from an inflatable on Sunday Credit: Sam Russell/ PA

She was visiting the area with her family from Suffolk. Robert Halfon, the Conservative MP for Harlow, Essex – where seven-year-old Summer Grant was killed when a bouncy castle blew free from its moorings in 2016 – wanted politicians to consider a temporary ban on inflatables in public spaces. His request for an urgent question in the House of Commons was not granted. Mr Halfon said he was “disappointed” but would table a Commons motion about it.

Downing Street described the incident as a “terrible accident”. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It is a terrible accident and a tragic loss of life. “HSE are looking into it, they are the right people to do so. We need to wait for that investigation to be completed.” Superintendent Roger Wiltshire, of Norfolk Police, said the incident was “just unimaginable”. “I’m a dad myself and you just can’t imagine what they would be going through,” he said. “You come to a seaside town like Great Yarmouth and Gorleston for a day out don’t you and as a dad, you know, we’ve spent many hours standing by a bouncy castle watching the kids jump up and down.”

