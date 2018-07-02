Black marketeers touting tickets for England’s clash with Colombia

The black market trade in World Cup tickets was said to be “thriving” as fans reported difficulties in returning theirs for official re-sales. Touts holding wads of tickets to England’s crucial game with Colombia at Spartak Stadium on Tuesday made their sales pitches in view of the official Fifa ticket centre in Moscow. Within moments of walking out of Dobryninskaya metro station, the nearest to the ticket office, the Press Association was offered a category two ticket for the match for 600 US dollars (£458), more than £300 above face value. Fifa and Russian authorities pledged to take stringent measures to prevent touting before the tournament, with fines increased for unauthorised ticket selling.

England players training in Repino Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

But a handful of police officers in the area appeared not to notice the open market operating in the bright Moscow sunshine. Those selling tickets also appeared to include football fans who wanted to sell their individual ticket to a match they could no longer attend. It comes as the online trade in tickets was also apparently booming, with one tout on Facebook claiming to have 40 tickets for sale for up to 900 dollars (£686) for the highest category seats. Two England fans who had bought legitimate tickets and were picking them up from the Fifa ticket office in Moscow were critical of the how the governing body is handling ticketing. Brian Wright, 48, from Coventry, said the sums were “crazy” and added he believed some fans had been refused refunds, leaving them with no choice. Fellow England fan Neil Winfield, 54, agreed some fans had been left with no choice but to sell to the black market because they could not get refunds from Fifa. Mr Winfield, from Ellesmere Port, in Cheshire, said: “There’s Argentinians here who’ve got tickets for games and would like just their money back are being told ‘no, you’re not getting your money back go home’. “How are those tickets getting resold? It has to be the black market so the black market economy is thriving.”

