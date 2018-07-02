Body found on Bute believed to be that of missing girl Alesha MacPhail

A body found in woodland on a small island is believed to be that of a missing six-year-old girl, police have said. Alesha MacPhail, from Rothesay on the Isle of Bute, was reported missing at 6.25am on Monday. The body of a young girl was found in woodland on the site of a former hotel in Ardbeg Road by a member of the public at around 9am. Formal identification is still to take place but it is believed to be that of Alesha MacPhail. Police are treating the death as unexplained and have launched a major investigation.

Floral tributes at the police cordon on Ardbeg Road Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

They urged anyone with information to contact them even if they might think it is something insignificant. Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston, from Police Scotland’s major investigation teams, said: “This death of a six-year-old child has shocked the tight-knit community of Rothesay and it is imperative that we find out what has happened. “This investigation is at its very early stages, however I am appealing for information in order to piece together Alesha’s last-known movements. “We know that once the alarm was raised about her being missing, there were a number of local people who assisted with the search. “I would like to speak to anyone who was involved in that search who have not yet been spoken to by the police. “This is to ensure that everyone that was in the vicinity of Ardbeg Road at the time is traced as they may have critical information which could assist with the investigation. “I must reiterate that this death is still being treated as unexplained at this time, however I would like to reassure the public that this type of incident is rare. “I understand that there are real concerns in the community, however please be assured that a team of detectives are working on this investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading up to death of this young child. Specially-trained officers are supporting the family during this incredibly difficult time. “If anyone has any information, please contact police with that information. You might think it is insignificant, however please let us be the judge of that, and contact us immediately.”

Cyclists turned away at the police cordon on Ardbeg Road Credit: Jane Barlow/PA