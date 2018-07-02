Boris Becker reprimanded by Sue Barker for swearing on air during BBC's Wimbledon coverage

Boris Becker is in hot water again, this time for swearing while talking live on the BBC about his diplomatic status, as coverage for Wimbledon 2018 got under way.

The former world number one, who was declared bankrupt in June last year, has recently asserted his right to diplomatic immunity following his supposed appointment as an attache for the Central African Republic.

Speaking before play got under way, Martina Navratilova suggested Becker wanted to skip airport queues with the new status.

Laughing, Becker replied: “That’s one of the things my friend told me, ‘You b******, you don’t have to wait in line now’.”