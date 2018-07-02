Cheryl and Liam split up

Cheryl and Liam Payne have split up after a two-and-a-half-year relationship. The singers announced they were “going our separate ways” in nearly-identical posts to their 40 million Twitter followers. The former Girls Aloud star, who turned 35 on Saturday, and One Direction member, 24, have a one-year-old son, Bear. The parents said separating had been “a tough decision for us to make”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The statement added: “We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.” Cheryl and Payne first met on The X Factor in 2008, when she was a judge and he auditioned as a solo contestant, then 14 years old.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.