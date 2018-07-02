Drones buzzed French prison months before killer’s spectacular escape

Drones seen buzzing above a prison months ago may have been on a reconnaissance mission ahead of the cinematic escape of a notorious French criminal — his second in five years, officials have said. France’s justice minister said several drones were spotted a few months ago flying over Reau prison, north of Paris, and speculated that they were linked to Sunday’s escape by Redoine Faid. Heavily armed men landed a helicopter in a courtyard, used a grinding machine to open the door of the visiting room where Faid was seeing his brother, and took the prisoner to freedom.

The helicopter abandoned by Redoine Faid after his escape from Reau prison Credit: AP

Faid, 46, is an avid fan of caper films, the author of a confessional book about his life of crime, and a serial robber of banks and armoured trucks. He was serving 25 years for an attempted armed robbery in 2010 that led to a high-speed chase and a shootout with police that killed a 26-year-old officer, Aurelie Fouquet. Faid had already escaped once before, in 2013, by blasting his way out with explosives hidden in tissue packs.

“Redoine Faid is someone who has freedom in his DNA. He also has lawbreaking in his DNA,” Laurent-Franck Lienard, the lawyer for Mr Fouquet’s family, told RTL radio on Monday. “If there was one inmate to keep a close eye on, it was him.” Faid’s brother was in custody on Monday. French media reported that the three men took the helicopter pilot hostage at a flying club in the Paris region. He was later released with no physical injuries, and the helicopter was found burned out. A wanted notice for Faid said he drove off in a utility truck. Justice minister Nicole Belloubet said authorities are urgently looking for gaps in the security system that would have allowed the brazen breakout. She said authorities are focused on a link with several drones that flew over the prison some months ago.

Redoine Faid is one of France's most wanted criminals. Credit: Interpol/AFP