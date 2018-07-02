DUP leader dismisses intergovernmental conference as ‘talking shop’

Arlene Foster has questioned why there is excitement about the resurrection of a governmental forum for Anglo Irish co-operation, again dismissing it as a talking shop. The Democratic Unionist leader insisted the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference did not have any decision-making powers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The DUP was asked about the move to reconvene the controversial body later this month as she visited Theresa May at Downing Street. “As we have always said it’s a talking shop,” she said. “I know others portray it in a different way but again it’s important that you go back to what the intergovernmental conference is around. “It’s talking about East/West matters, it doesn’t have any executive functions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“I think that’s important, it doesn’t have any executive functions and while others might wish it to have executive functions, it doesn’t, it’s a talking shop.” During talks at No 10, Mrs Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds urged the Government to step in and take more decisions in Northern Ireland amid the ongoing powersharing impasse. They said Mrs May was considering a “range of options” through which that could happen.

Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds arriving in Downing Street Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The DUP secured a £1 billion package for the region as part of its confidence and supply Westminster deal with Mrs May’s minority Conservative government. Mrs Foster said the implementation of that spending was also on the agenda during Monday’s meeting. “I think everyone is crying out for decisions to be taken in Northern Ireland so it is good to hear that the Prime Minister is looking at a range of options in relation to those matters,” she said. The UK and Irish governments announced last week that the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference will reconvene, 11 years since its last meeting. The conference is to meet in London on July 25, 18 months after devolved government imploded in Belfast. The mechanism gives the Irish a consultative role on non-devolved issues affecting Northern Ireland. It last met in 2007. The prospect of a return of the forum has proved controversial.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.