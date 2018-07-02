Ed Sheeran’s plans for private chapel on his estate refused

Pop star Ed Sheeran’s plans to build a private chapel at his estate in East Anglia have been refused.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter, who announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, in January, had submitted a planning application for the Saxon-style structure to Suffolk Coastal District Council.

However, permission was refused by planning officers under delegated powers, with a report stating this was due to the “principle of the unsustainable form of development in the countryside”.