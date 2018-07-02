Epileptic boy Billy Caldwell can go home with cannabis medicine, says family

The Home Office has rubber-stamped a special exemption licence meaning severely epileptic Billy Caldwell can go home with his medicinal cannabis, a family spokesman has said. His mother Charlotte, of Castlederg in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, had seven bottles confiscated at Heathrow Airport customs on June 11 after she brought them in from Toronto. Last month a 20-day emergency licence was granted for 12-year-old Billy after he was admitted to hospital in a critical condition having suffered multiple seizures.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But a family spokesman said the Home Office, and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital have now agreed he can go home to Northern Ireland with his medicinal cannabis. He added: “The Department of Health in Northern Ireland are applying for a licence for Billy’s medication to be administered at home in Castlederg. “In anticipation of that application being processed, the Home Office have rubber-stamped it and he will be going home at some point this week.” The spokesman said the special exemption licence was agreed on Monday afternoon. Welcoming the development, Ms Caldwell said in a statement that the “Home Office clearly wanted this to happen”. “The amazing Chelsea and Westminster Hospital got behind it, and they’ve helped make it happen,” she added. “We all now need to make this also happen for all the other families who need medicinal cannabis.

Charlotte Caldwell, mother of 12-year-old Billy Caldwell. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA