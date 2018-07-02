Family comes before president, says Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s long-time personal lawyer, who once said he would do anything to protect the president, has said he now puts “family and country first”. In Michael Cohen’s first interview since federal agents raided his home and hotel room as part of a probe into his personal business dealings, he was asked what he would do if prosecutors forced him to choose between protecting the president and protecting his family. “My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Mr Cohen told George Stephanopoulos of ABC News in an off-camera interview that was reported on Good Morning America. He added: “I put family and country first.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Stephanopoulos said he asked Mr Cohen repeatedly if he was considering co-operating with prosecutors in their probe, and he responded that if he is charged with anything he would defer to his new lawyer in the case, Guy Petrillo, for advice. Mr Cohen was also asked how he might respond if the president or his legal team came after him and tried to discredit the work he did for Mr Trump over the past decade. “I will not be a punching bag as part of anyone’s defence strategy,” he replied. “I am not a villain of this story, and I will not allow others to try to depict me that way.”

Michael Cohen attends court in New York Credit: Seth Wenig/AP

He was Mr Trump’s self-described fixer and a key player in the Trump Organisation for more than a decade. His home, office and hotel room were raided in April as part of a probe by federal prosecutors in New York into his personal business dealings. Investigators are also looking into a 130,000-dollar (£100,000) payment made as part of a confidentiality agreement with porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006, which he denies. Mr Cohen has in the past said that payment was made on his own initiative, but in the ABC interview, he said he could not comment on the advice of his lawyer. “I want to answer. One day I will answer,” he added.

Stormy Daniels Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP