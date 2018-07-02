Fire crews battle ‘challenging circumstances’ to tackle moorland blazes

A major operation is under way to fight moorland fires across Lancashire, with 36 fire engines, more than 100 firefighters and 100 soldiers battling the blazes for a second week. Four schools are closed again in Tameside amid a fire on a huge swathe of Saddleworth Moor east of Manchester, while across the region to the north west of the city, near Bolton, another massive tract of open land on Winter Hill is ablaze. Fire chiefs have described the “apocalyptic” fires as unprecedented in their scale, with the Saddleworth Moor fire now stretching into a second week as fire engines are drafted in from across the country.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of starting a fire has been released under investigation. On Monday morning, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said it has 12 fire crews plus specialist appliances on the Tameside fires and 10 at Winter Hill, where Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has a further 14 fire engines on the scene, along with two from Tyne and Wear. Around 100 soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland who were scrambled to help out last week have had their initial 48-hour deployment extended as the fires continue to burn.

As well as firefighting in the heatwave, battling smoke and flames, crews have been hampered by members of the public blocking the narrow moorland access roads to visit the scene to take photos. Others have been leaving their vehicles to tramp over moorland to get footage by flying drones. Local MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle reiterated the message from fire chiefs, asking the public to stay away from the moors while the firefighters do their job. Fire crews from across the UK will be travelling up to Greater Manchester throughout the day to provide further support, while local fire stations have been inundated with gifts of food, water and insect repellent for exhausted crews, with local Tesco stores also donating goods. Assistant county fire officer Dave Keelan, of GMFRS, said: “Crews are working in extremely difficult and challenging circumstances.

