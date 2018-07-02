Fortnum and Mason says 23,000 customers contacted over data breach

Fortnum and Mason has said around 23,000 people have been contacted over a data breach.

The upmarket food retailer, which has a history stretching back more than 300 years and is known for its hampers and its links to royalty, said for the majority of people, only their email address has been exposed.

It added that for a smaller proportion of customers, other data such as addresses, contact numbers and social media handles had been included.

Data had been gathered through marketing initiatives, competitions and voting activity such as the Fortnum and Mason food and drink awards’ TV personality of the year.