Garden centres facing huge demand for watering cans following hosepipe ban

A hosepipe ban in Northern Ireland has prompted an unprecedented rush on another gardener’s friend, the watering can. Cans of all shapes and sizes have been flying off the shelves across the region as gardeners turn to more labour intensive means to keep their plants and lawns hydrated. While householders are banned from hosing flowers in the ongoing heatwave, and face fines of up to £1,000 if caught, the use of watering cans is still allowed. Business has seldom been as brisk for watering can sales rep Neil Griffiths.

Rosemary Rainey with her watering can Credit: David Young/PA

“The demand over the weekend was unbelievable,” said the Co Antrim man, who works for Stewart Plastics. “It caught me by surprise. I didn’t think about it about it over the weekend. “It was only this morning when I got phone calls I suddenly realised there’s going to be a demand on watering cans.” He added: “This morning we have had several orders, for five-litre and 10-litre cans. “Older people would tend to go for a five-litre because they are lighter and with the 10-litre people are trying to get as much in as they can. “There’s lots of demand this morning, it’s good for business.” Robin Mercer, owner of the popular Hillmount Garden Centre on the outskirts of Belfast, was forced to order a consignment of extra cans after a weekend which nearly cleaned him out.

Robin Mercer says he is inundated with demand for watering cans Credit: David Young/PA