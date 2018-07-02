Girl who died in inflatable trampoline incident was at beach with mother

A three-year-old girl who was fatally thrown from an inflatable trampoline on a beach had been visiting the area with her family, police said. The youngster, who has not been named by police, was injured in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, on Sunday morning. Norfolk Police said the child, from Suffolk, was with her mother on the beach.

Floral tributes left at Gorleston beach Credit: Sam Russell/PA

Superintendent Roger Wiltshire said: “We were called to a report of an inflatable trampoline apparently bursting on Gorleston beach, following a call to the ambulance service. “I’m very sad to report that a three-year-old girl was injured in that incident and subsequently died in hospital. “The witnesses report a loud bang before the incident but we don’t know at this stage what caused the trampoline to apparently burst and that’s the purpose of the investigation that we will be undertaking over the next day or so.”

Floral tributes left at Gorleston beach in Norfolk where a girl was fatally thrown from an inflatable on Sunday, as an MP calls for bouncy castles to be temporarily banned in public areas. Credit: Sam Russell/PA

He said the inflatable was designed to be used by one person, and she was the only person on it at the time. Police said experts from as far afield as Wales were assisting with the investigation, and a cordon is likely to remain in place until Tuesday evening. Supe Wiltshire said the incident was “just unimaginable”.

The scene on Gorleston beach in Norfolk, after a young girl died after being thrown from a bouncy castle. Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA