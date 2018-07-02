Grenfell firefighter reveals moment he realised people were going to die

A firefighter who carried out a solo journey up Grenfell Tower has described how the widespread smoke made him realise people were going to die.

Justin O’Beirne, a member of North Kensington crew with 20 years’ experience, undertook a mission “off his own back” to investigate the floors above the site of a kitchen fire on June 14 2017.

In a written statement, published by the inquiry into the blaze, he described bolting from floor to floor soon after arriving – with his shock growing at the extent of the spread of smoke.

But despite multiple radioed warnings sent directly to incident commander Michael Dowden on the ground floor, the message was not received.

His evidence came as it emerged that a daring rescue had been mounted that night by one of his colleagues, who helped two men from a fifth-floor window using a ladder.

Mr O’Beirne did not take breathing apparatus with him, assuming that he was well-respected enough for his guidance to be heeded by Mr Dowden, the inquiry heard.

He travelled between floors five and nine in “no more than four minutes”, he told a hearing at Holborn Bars on Monday, agreeing that that his decision to act as “free operator” was not normal.

Asked why he had acted in such a way by counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC, he said: “Inquisitive, maybe… once I saw the fire on the fifth floor, I didn’t have any equipment to deal with that and I thought I would investigate further and I found myself investigating a bit more, I guess.”

He also agreed when the lawyer suggested he had acted “off his own back”, prompting the response: “You’re very much a free agent rising up to there and finding out what the conditions are?”

Mr O’Beirne said: “I was trying to gather information.”