Harry and Meghan to visit Nelson Mandela exhibition

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit a major exhibition about the life of Nelson Mandela being staged in the centenary year of his birth.

Harry and Meghan will tour the exhibition, at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, which traces Mandela’s career from activist to president through six themes: character, comrade, leader, prisoner, negotiator and statesman.

It is the first time the exhibition will be shown in the UK, after successful runs in various forms around the world, including six weeks at the Paris Town Hall in 2013.

Leading former anti-apartheid campaigner Lord Peter Hain, who is chair of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, welcomed the support.

He said: “The Mandela Centenary Exhibition at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, which is free to visitors from 17 July – 19 August, will depict the anti-apartheid freedom struggle and Mandela’s vision of a non-racial rainbow democracy based upon justice, equality and human rights.

“We are delighted the Duke and Duchess will be supporting it.”