- ITV Report
-
Has Vladimir Putin pulled off the ultimate PR coup with Russia's World Cup?
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy
As excitement ahead of the World Cup built, so too did fears over fan safety, and also over travel logistics and costs as the world's largest country prepared to host football's biggest competition.
But so far so good it seems, with expectation's surpassed for many as President Vladmir Putin pulls off an almighty PR coup, burying recent international violations in celebration and sunshine.
But with two million fans visiting Russia, and a further three billion watching on television, anything else would have been unthinkable.
Dave Tomlinson of the Football Supporters' Federation said he is becoming increasingly inundated with messages from England fans desperate to travel out to Russia now that the team have made the final 16 and other fans sing Russia's praises.
In Russia homosexuality is illegal and there were fears for the safety of LGBTQ fans travelling to the country.
Yet 3 Lions Pride - a football fan group for LGBTQ supporters - say they have had a fairly warm welcome in the country, adding that the opinions of ordinary Russians appear at odds with those of their politicians.
It is hoped that the image of itself Russia is projecting to the rest of the world and the openness that is is displaying will bring about lasting change, but those who live in the country believe that once the final goal is scored, things will revert back to how they were before, with Russia again becoming "a fortress".
"Russians have for so long lived as a besieged fortress, that we have almost forgotten how it is to feel part of a greater open, greater world," explained Mikhail Fishman, former editor of the Moscow Times.