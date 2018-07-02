Has Vladimir Putin pulled off the ultimate PR coup with Russia's World Cup?

As excitement ahead of the World Cup built, so too did fears over fan safety, and also over travel logistics and costs as the world's largest country prepared to host football's biggest competition.

But so far so good it seems, with expectation's surpassed for many as President Vladmir Putin pulls off an almighty PR coup, burying recent international violations in celebration and sunshine.

But with two million fans visiting Russia, and a further three billion watching on television, anything else would have been unthinkable.

Dave Tomlinson of the Football Supporters' Federation said he is becoming increasingly inundated with messages from England fans desperate to travel out to Russia now that the team have made the final 16 and other fans sing Russia's praises.