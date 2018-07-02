Hillsborough match commander’s manslaughter trial date set for January

The trial date for Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield, who is accused of the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 Liverpool supporters, has been adjourned until the New Year.

Duckenfield, 73, was set go on trial in September at Preston Crown Court alongside former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, 68, who is charged with an offence involving the stadium safety certificate and a health and safety offence.

At a directions hearing on Monday, the trial judge, Sir Peter Openshaw, fixed a new provisional trial date of January 14 for the pair at the same court.