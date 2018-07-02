Hosepipe ban may be extended amid hot weather

A ban on hosepipes is likely to be extended to other parts of Ireland over the coming week as demand for water continues to rise.

The ban on hosepipes comes into effect in the Greater Dublin Area from Monday and will run until the end of July.

Irish Water warned that further water restrictions are likely to affect other parts of the country.

It also said the country is now in a crisis situation as it battles to conserve water during the hot weather.

The ban prohibits people using their garden hose, with a few exceptions.