How does public transport respond to warm weather?

Travelling by public transport can feel unbearable during high temperatures.

Here we answer some of the key questions around travelling in a heatwave.

– Is there a maximum temperature that buses or trains are allowed to operate at?

There are no specific guidelines covering a maximum temperature on public transport, and it is not specified in health and safety laws.

– Are trains air conditioned?

While many modern fleets do have air conditioning, some older ones do not.

South Western Railways says its oldest trains do not have this facility due to their age and design. It would require a “major modification” including rebuilding all the roofs of each coach and adding additional power units costing around £50 million.

Instead the trains have opening windows and an air ventilation system that circulates air around the train.