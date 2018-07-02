Hugh Grant and Russell T Davies to appear at Edinburgh TV Festival

Hugh Grant and screenwriter Russell T Davies will give a “masterclass” on their critically acclaimed BBC drama A Very English Scandal when they appear at the Edinburgh Television Festival next month.

Director Stephen Frears, producer Dan Winch and executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins, will also take part in the event, to be chaired by broadcaster Sue Perkins.

Adapted from John Preston’s novel, A Very English Scandal tells the true story of Jeremy Thorpe, the former Liberal Party leader who stood trial for conspiracy to murder his secret ex-lover Norman Scott.