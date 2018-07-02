Japan’s Emperor Akihito cancels engagements after dizzy spell

Japan’s Emperor Akihito has cancelled or postponed his engagements after feeling nauseous and dizzy and being advised to rest. The Imperial Household Agency said the 84-year-old’s wife, Empress Michiko called the palace doctor early on Monday morning after finding the emperor sweating profusely. It said his symptoms were caused by insufficient blood flow to the brain and the doctor was continuing to monitor his situation.

Empress Michiko called the doctor after finding Emperor Akihito sweating profusely Credit: Sean Dempsey/PA

Emperor Akihito announced in December that he would abdicate the Chrysanthemum Throne at the end of April 2019, citing health concerns. He will be succeeded by his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito. Michiko will go by herself to some of the appointments scheduled for Monday, the agency said, including a meeting with Princess Ayako, a daughter of Akihito’s cousin.

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko during a visit to the Kyoto Japanese Garden, in Holland Park, west London Credit: John Stillwell/PA