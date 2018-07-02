Man arrested over body discovery in Co Cork

A man aged in his 20s has been arrested by Gardai investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Co Cork.

The man aged in his 60s was found at a house at around 8.30am on Monday.

The scene in Galway’s Lane, Douglas, in the south of the city remains sealed off as investigators examine the area.

Gardai, who are treating the death as suspicious, arrested the man on Monday afternoon in Cork.