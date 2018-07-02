Man rescued from top of lamppost ‘may have taken illegal high’

A man who scaled a lamppost and was rescued by fire crews using a 13.5-metre (45ft) ladder is thought to have taken an illegal high.

West Midlands Fire Service used its main Twitter feed to post pictures of the “unusual” incident in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Saturday night.

Police were also called to the scene in Grove Lane, near Handsworth, along with a West Midlands Ambulance Service hazardous area response team.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a man in a precarious position at the top of a lamppost.

“The man was brought down to safety by the fire service before we treated him for a hand injury. He was then transported to Sandwell Hospital for further assessment.”

Handsworth fire station’s Twitter feed said crews had arrived just in time, adding: “You’ll never find our 13.5m ladder pitch in any Drill book, it was a one off…”