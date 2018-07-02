Manufacturing subdued as Brexit and trade fears linger

Output in Britain’s manufacturing sector edged up in May, but the industry remains “subdued” as Brexit uncertainty and trade war fears continue to weigh.

The Markit/CIPS UK manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a reading of 54.4 last month, higher than the 54.3 for June.

Economists were expecting a figure of 54. A reading above 50 indicates growth.

The report said the sector remained “subdued” as growth of new orders improved only mildly, with the upward figure put down to inventory build-ups and backlog clearing.

Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said: “The UK manufacturing sector ended the second quarter on a subdued footing.

“The trend in demand will need to stage a much firmer rebound if a further slowdown in output growth is to be avoided.