Mexico’s Lopez Obrador on brink of historic presidential win

Leftist populist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is on the brink of a historic presidential win as an exit poll gave him an overwhelming lead and both of his chief rivals conceded defeat.

The survey by Consulta Mitofsky and broadcast by the Televisa network said Mr Lopez Obrador had a 16 to 26-point lead over his nearest rival, conservative Ricardo Anaya, and a slightly larger edge over Jose Antonio Meade of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary party.

“The tendency favors Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. … I recognise his triumph,” Mr Anaya said in a speech to supporters.

Minutes earlier Mr Meade had also conceded, saying “for the good of Mexico, I wish him the greatest success.”

Mr Lopez Obrador, better known as AMLO, has said he will transform Mexico if victorious in his third bid for the presidency, ousting the “mafia of power” he claims has looted the country and ruling for the poor.

“There is a lot of inequality, a lot of violence in this country,” said Mr Lopez Obrador voter Hugo Carlos, 73. “This situation has to be changed.”

US president Donald Trump , meanwhile tweeted his congratulations, saying: “I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!”