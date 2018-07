Mexico’s new leader Lopez Obrador vows to reach understanding with Trump

Mexico’s newly-elected President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to “reach an understanding” with Donald Trump. During a half-hour telephone conversation, Mr Trump said the two leaders discussed topics including border security, trade and the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mr Trump said: “I think the relationship will be a very good one.” In an interview with the Televisa news network, Mr Lopez Obrador did not provide specifics on what an “understanding” with the Trump administration might look like, except to emphasise the need for mutual respect and co-operation between the two neighbours.

“We are conscious of the need to maintain good relations with the United States. We have a border of more than 3,000 kilometres, more than 12 million Mexicans live in the United States. It is our main economic-commercial partner,” he said. “We are not going to fight. We are always going to seek for there to be an agreement… We are going to extend our frank hand to seek a relation of friendship, I repeat, of co-operation with the United States.”

Meanwhile, members of the business and political elite who fiercely opposed Mr Lopez Obrador’s populist candidacy pledged to support his presidency in a loyal opposition, and the largely orderly vote in which his rivals conceded defeat gracefully – and quickly – was hailed as a win for democracy in the country. With nearly three-quarters of the ballots counted, Mr Lopez Obrador had about 53% of the vote – the most for any presidential candidate since 1982, a time when the Institutional Revolutionary Party was in its 71-year domination of Mexican politics and ruling party victories were a given. Rivals Ricardo Anaya and Jose Antonio Meade acknowledged Lopez Obrador’s win even before official results were announced, in a break from past elections.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claims victory Credit: Anthony Vazquez/AP